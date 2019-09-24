News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-24 08:04:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside the numbers: Pitt's defense against UCF

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
@pantherlair
Publisher

Pitt’s defense put in an impressive effort against UCF on Saturday. Today we’re taking a closer look at the Panthers’ performance with data from Pro Football Focus. - In giving up 34 points and 423...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}