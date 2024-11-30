Published Nov 30, 2024
Gameday: Get ready for Pitt-Boston College
Chris Peak
Pitt will close the regular season at Boston College today. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.

GAMEDAY INFO

Game: Pitt (7-3, 3-4) at Boston College (6-5, 3-4)

Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill (Mass.)

Kickoff: 3 pm

TV/Radio: The CW/93.7 The Fan & Pitt Panthers Radio Network

