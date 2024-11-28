The Morning Pitt: Positive thoughts on Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, we're thinking positive thoughts, and we've got a list of things that have gone well for Pitt this season.
Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.
On Thanksgiving, we're thinking positive thoughts, and we've got a list of things that have gone well for Pitt this season.
Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.
Pitt is facing a huge game at Boston College on Saturday. What do the Panthers need to do to get a win?
Pat Narduzzi held his final weekly press conference of the season on Monday.
Pitt's 2024 regular season is almost over, and that means portal season Is right around the corner.
Pitt coach Keith Gavin saw some things that he liked in the Panthers’ 21-12 victory over No. 22 Lehigh on Sunday.
Pitt football, volleyball, mens soccer and mens basketball combined to go 4-2 this weekend.
Pitt is facing a huge game at Boston College on Saturday. What do the Panthers need to do to get a win?
Pat Narduzzi held his final weekly press conference of the season on Monday.
Pitt's 2024 regular season is almost over, and that means portal season Is right around the corner.