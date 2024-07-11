DT Week: A bold prediction on the defensive tackles
For our bold prediction on the defensive tackles, we're looking at Nahki Johnson - the former four-star defensive end prospect who moved to tackle and could be poised for a breakout season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news