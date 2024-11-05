Advertisement

The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Saturday's blowout

The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Saturday's blowout

Pitt's first loss of the season was an ugly one, and it created a whole lot of questions.

 • Chris Peak
Pitt stays in the AP poll at No. 23

Pitt stays in the AP poll at No. 23

Pitt’s reputation took a hit in the blowout loss at SMU Saturday night.

 • Chris Peak
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's loss at SMU

Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's loss at SMU

Check out 15 photos from Pitt's loss at SMU on Saturday night.

 • Chris Peak
As bad as it gets

As bad as it gets

The best-case scenario for Pitt is that the Panthers just experienced the worst-case scenario.

 • Chris Peak
PODCAST: Post-game reactions to Pitt's blowout loss at SMU

PODCAST: Post-game reactions to Pitt's blowout loss at SMU

Pitt got blown out by SMU on Saturday night. When the game ended, we went live for the Panther-Lair Post-Game Show.

 • Chris Peak

Published Nov 5, 2024
Three-Pointers: Guards start strong, a big lineup, and more
Jim Hammett  •  Panther-lair
Staff
Twitter
@JimHammett
