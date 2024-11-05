Advertisement
in other news
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Saturday's blowout
Pitt's first loss of the season was an ugly one, and it created a whole lot of questions.
• Chris Peak
Pitt stays in the AP poll at No. 23
Pitt’s reputation took a hit in the blowout loss at SMU Saturday night.
• Chris Peak
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's loss at SMU
Check out 15 photos from Pitt's loss at SMU on Saturday night.
• Chris Peak
As bad as it gets
The best-case scenario for Pitt is that the Panthers just experienced the worst-case scenario.
• Chris Peak
PODCAST: Post-game reactions to Pitt's blowout loss at SMU
Pitt got blown out by SMU on Saturday night. When the game ended, we went live for the Panther-Lair Post-Game Show.
• Chris Peak
in other news
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Saturday's blowout
Pitt's first loss of the season was an ugly one, and it created a whole lot of questions.
• Chris Peak
Pitt stays in the AP poll at No. 23
Pitt’s reputation took a hit in the blowout loss at SMU Saturday night.
• Chris Peak
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's loss at SMU
Check out 15 photos from Pitt's loss at SMU on Saturday night.
• Chris Peak
Three-Pointers: Guards start strong, a big lineup, and more
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement