Weekend Recap: Hykeem Williams, 3 OL commits and more

On the final Weekend Recap of June, we've got a lot to discuss after Pitt hosted a five-star wide receiver and landed commitments from three offensive line recruits. Here's everything you need to know about those storylines and more to start the week.

The Weekend Recap is released every Monday morning on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss a Weekend Recap, live Panther-Lair Show or any other of our Pitt video content.



