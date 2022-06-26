Mould: 'It was pretty eye-opening'
Jon Mould made a return trip to Pitt this weekend for an official visit. The big 6’7” and 305-pound offensive linemen from Xaverian Brothers High School in Connecticut was in town earlier this mont...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news