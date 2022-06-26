Decision looms for IMG OL after Pitt official visit
Jordan Church has taken two official visits in the last two weeks, and now the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive line prospect is staring down a decision. “Pitt and Louisville are the top two,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news