While Pitt spends its Saturday in South Bend, most of the Panthers' remaining opponents will be in action. Here's a look at what to watch before, during and after Pitt-Notre Dame.

Note: Syracuse played at Virginia Tech on Thursday night and got blown out 38-10 in a defeat that was somehow worse than the final score indicated.

Noon

Florida State (7-0, 5-0 ACC) at Wake Forest (4-3, 1-3 ACC)

ABC

Does Wake Forest have enough momentum from its win over Pitt to take down the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles? Probably not, but Mike Norvell’s group is in that spot now where every game carries the weight of the team's College Football Playoffs hopes. FSU goes to Wake this weekend and Pitt next weekend before closing its ACC schedule against Miami; the Seminoles then finish the season with North Alabama and a road trip to Gainesville for the rivalry game against Florida. The pressure is on FSU: keep winning and stay in the top four, but losing one of these next two could be a killer.

Boston College (4-3, 2-2 ACC) vs. UConn (1-6)

ACC Network

Boston College has some momentum right now. After bouncing out of a 1-3 start to the seasons, the Eagles have won three in a row, knocking off Virginia at home and Army and Georgia Tech on the road. B.C. quarterback Thomas Castellanos is one of the more dynamic playmakers in the ACC right now, and the Eagles will lean on him to defeat a UConn team that has only beaten Rice so far this season. Boston College-UConn is a rivalry and that can make things interesting, but Jeff Hafley and crew should get one step closer to bowl eligibility in a home game against the Huskies.

3:30 pm

Duke (5-2, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville (6-1, 3-1 ACC)

ESPN

Duke and Louisville get a national audience for their 3:30 game today as the Blue Devils look to bounce back from their loss at Florida State last week and the Cardinals will be back on the field for the first time since their loss at Acrisure Stadium. Duke and Louisville have been among the best teams in the ACC so far this season, but suffering a second loss in conference play will virtually eliminate them from contention for the a spot in the ACC Championship Game. That makes this afternoon’s tilt between the No. 20 Blue Devils and the No. 18 Cardinals - one of only three games in the country featuring two top-25 teams - a very interesting one to keep an eye on.

8:00 pm

North Carolina (6-1, 3-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech (3-4, 2-2 ACC)

ACC Network

Typically we just preview Pitt’s upcoming opponents during these viewing guides, but North Carolina is especially interesting (and it will kick off after the Pitt-Notre Dame ends). It’s interesting because the Tar Heels are coming off a brutally bad loss at home against Virginia, handing the Cavaliers their first FBS win of the season after losing five in a row to open the year. Now UNC is playing at Georgia Tech, who has a win over Miami on its resume but lost last weekend at home against Boston College. Will the loss to Virginia be the start of a slide for the Tar Heels? Or can Drake Maye and company rebound and keep themselves among the one-loss teams nationally?