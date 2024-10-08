Video: Capel previews the season

in other news
FitzSimmons finally shows off his game
FitzSimmons proves effective in first chance to play
Monday Notebook: Holstein's brilliance, Reid's ridiculous numbers, and more
News and notes about Pitt's 5-0 start
Participation report: Who played and how much they played on defense at UNC
Pitt's defense gave up more than 400 yards but only 17 points In Saturday's 34-24 win at North Carolina.
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Pitt's win at UNC
On the Monday after Pitt's first win in Chapel Hill ever, we've got a lot to say about the game.
Pitt debuts in AP poll at No. 22
For the first time since the end of the 2022 season, Pitt is back in the polls.Following the team’s’ 5-0 start to the
Pitt head coach Jeff Capel met the media on Tuesday and covered everything from Jaland Lowe's role as a leader to the Panthers' guard depth, the newcomers, the forwards and a lot more. Here's video of what he said.
