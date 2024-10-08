Advertisement

FitzSimmons finally shows off his game

FitzSimmons proves effective in first chance to play

 • Jim Hammett
Monday Notebook: Holstein's brilliance, Reid's ridiculous numbers, and more

News and notes about Pitt's 5-0 start

 • Jim Hammett
Participation report: Who played and how much they played on defense at UNC

Pitt's defense gave up more than 400 yards but only 17 points In Saturday's 34-24 win at North Carolina.

Premium content
 • Chris Peak
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Pitt's win at UNC

On the Monday after Pitt's first win in Chapel Hill ever, we've got a lot to say about the game.

 • Chris Peak
Pitt debuts in AP poll at No. 22

For the first time since the end of the 2022 season, Pitt is back in the polls.Following the team’s’ 5-0 start to the

 • Chris Peak

Published Oct 8, 2024
Video: Capel previews the season
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
@pantherlair

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel met the media on Tuesday and covered everything from Jaland Lowe's role as a leader to the Panthers' guard depth, the newcomers, the forwards and a lot more. Here's video of what he said.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

Pittsburgh
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Pittsburgh
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
5 - 0
Overall Record
1 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Pittsburgh
5 - 0
Pittsburgh
California
3 - 2
California
-3.5, O/U 59.5
Pittsburgh
5 - 0
Pittsburgh
Syracuse
4 - 1
Syracuse
Finished
N. Carolina
24
N. Carolina
Pittsburgh
34
Arrow
Pittsburgh