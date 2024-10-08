Fall sports report: Men's soccer and volleyball still on top

After a successful month of September, Pitt’s fall sports programs started the month of October in a big way, with the men's soccer, women's soccer, and volleyball teams winning every one of their games over the past week. Here is the latest update on those programs.

Volleyball

Record: 14-0 (4-0 ACC)

Ranking: No. 1 (AVCA)

Last week: Defeated Boston College 3-1; Defeated Syracuse 3-0

Schedule

Wednesday 10/9: SMU 7:00 p.m. (ACC Network)

Saturday 10/12: @ SMU 2:00 p.m. (ACCNX)

The Pitt Volleyball team maintained its No. 1 national ranking for the fifth consecutive week, by claiming all 61 first place votes in the latest AVCA rankings. The Panthers won both of their matches, making a Northern swing through Boston College and Syracuse.

In Friday’s match at Boston College, Pitt’s undefeated set streak came to an end. The Eagles became the first team all season to get the better of Pitt, taking the first set 25-23. All that did really, was poke the bear seemingly. The top-ranked Panthers left no doubt after that winning the next three sets: 25-7, 25-9, and 25-20.

Pitt head coach Dan Fisher collected his 300th all-time win with the victory. Pitt star sophomore Olivia Babcock put on a clinic. She has 12 aces, which set a single match record for Pitt. Babcock also tallied 14 kills and 10 digs against the Eagles.

The Panthers then had a Sunday afternoon match with Syracuse, and returned to their sweeping ways. Pitt won in straight sets 25-11, 25-18, and 25-14 to improve to 14-0 on the year. Torrey Stafford led the charge with 16 kills.

Pitt has a unique scheduling quirk this week. On Wednesday, Pitt will host No. 15 SMU on Wednesday at Fitzgerald Field House, set for 7:00 p.m. and will be televised on the ACC Network. The Panthers and Mustangs will then travel together and play again on Saturday in Dallas. SMU is 12-3 on the year overall, and 4-0 in the ACC. Pitt and SMU are two of the four 4-0 teams in the league, along with No. 4 Louisville and North Carolina.

Men’s Soccer

Record: 10-1 (4-0 ACC)

Ranking: No. 1 (United Soccer Coaches)

Last week: Defeated Howard 8-1; Defeated No. 6 Denver 2-0

Schedule

Friday 10/11: Cal 7:00 p.m. (ACCNX)

The Pitt men’s soccer team is on a roll. The No. 1 ranked Panthers cruised to an easy 8-1 win over Howard last week, and last night took down No. 6 Denver 2-0 at Ambrose Urban field. The victory over the Pioneers was Pitt’s seventh in a row, good for the nation’s longest winning streak. During that stretch, Pitt has only allowed four goals. On the season, Pitt is outscoring the opposition 30-6, and outshooting teams 159-83.

Pitt drew 1,239 fans on Monday night for the showdown with previously unbeaten Denver. The Panthers struck in the first half on Michael Sullivan’s first goal of the season, which came in the 38th minute. Pitt doubled its advantage in 50th minute on Caspter Grening’s fourth goal of the season. Sophomore net minder, Jack Moxom, won his fifth start in as many tries and was credited with two saves.

Pitt hosts ACC newcomer Cal to Urbanic Field on Friday, prior to the two schools meeting in football on Saturday. The Golden Bears are 3-5-2 on the year and are one of three winless teams in ACC play.