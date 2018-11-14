Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi made it a point to talk about Aaron Mathews in his opening remarks during his weekly press conference on Monday following another strong performance against Virginia Tech.

But Mathews, a 6-4 junior wide receiver recorded zero catches in Pitt’s 52-22 win over the Hokies. So what stood out to draw such praise from the head coach?

“Really all of our receivers are blocking well, but Aaron Mathews graded out 92 percent and was just lights out out there blocking people, and again, it's so critical what he does there,” Narduzi said, calling Mathews an "unsung hero."

Pitt posted a school-record 654 yards of total offense on Saturday, with 492 of those coming on the ground. The Panthers have now won four of their past five games, and before going for nearly 500 on Saturday, the team rushed for 484 yards against Duke, 265 against Syracuse and 254 versus Virginia, all wins for the Panthers that have vaulted them to the top of the ACC Coastal standings.

While the offensive line and fullback George Aston have gotten most of the credit for creating space for running backs Darrin Hall and Qadree Ollison, the receivers are doing their part as well led by Mathews. That fact hasn’t gone unnoticed by Aston, one of the leaders of the team.

“When you get a compliment from George you just know you’re doing well and George said I did well,” said Aaron Mathews. He also noted the compliments from Aston may include a slap on the back.

“Yea, and it hurts sometimes,” Mathews laughed. “When you see George smiling at you sometimes you’re like, ‘Oh son, you’re about to get hit by George.’ But its a good feeling at the end of the day.”

As a high school senior, it would be hard to envision Mathews in this role. He had a wiry thin frame at local powerhouse Clairton and was mainly used as a quarterback or a receiver.

“It’s single-A, you play everything,” he said.

Still, the role as blocker seems to have been embraced by Mathews and the team as a whole and his head coach appreciates that from him.

“Aaron Mathews doesn't care if he doesn't get the ball thrown to him,” Narduzzi said. “He's just saying, ‘Tell me who to block, let's go.’ And that's what you want is guys that don't care what it takes to win.”

Added Mathews, “As long as we’re winning, the stats really don’t matter.”

Pitt’s game on Saturday is a big one with Wake Forest. The Panthers can clinch the ACC Coastal with a with a win and it would also be the team’s fourth-straight win. Mathews is aware of what kind of challenges the Demon Deacons will bring.

“They’re like a bend-don’t-break type of defense,” he said. “Special teams, they’ve got a couple of skilled players, but I think we’ll be ready for them.”

With his reputation as a blocker growing, the thought about moving to tight end has to cross everyone’s mind. Mathews does have a 6-4 frame, but he is still only 215 pounds and seems to be excelling in his role now. Either way, Mathews would be up for anything.

“Whatever the team needs, it is what it is,” said Mathews.

