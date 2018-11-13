Notebook: Records, running backs and more after 10 games
Pitt took a major step toward the ACC Championship Game with its win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Here’s a look at some news and notes from the game and where the Panthers stand.- With the win, ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news