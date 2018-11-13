Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-13 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Notebook: Records, running backs and more after 10 games

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

Pitt took a major step toward the ACC Championship Game with its win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Here’s a look at some news and notes from the game and where the Panthers stand.- With the win, ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}