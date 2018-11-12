Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-12 11:56:53 -0600') }} football Edit

The latest two-deep is out

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

MORE HEADLINES - PODCAST: Keeping the focus on Wake Forest | Pitt gets the biggest win in the biggest way | Postgame video: Pat Narduzzi | Postgame video: Ollison and the OL| Postgame video: Players talk about the win | Narduzzi on the seniors and the win over Virginia Tech | Ollison and Hall enjoy a record-breaking Senior Day | Video highlights from the win | Slideshow: 60 photos from Pitt's 52-22 win over VT

Pitt released its two-deep for this Saturday's Wake Forest game, and the coaching staff didn't make any changes from last week.

Here's a look at the depth chart.

Two-deep: Offense
Pos. Player Player Player

QB

Kenny Pickett

Jeff George Jr.

Ricky Town

TB

Qadree Ollison

Darrin Hall

A.J. Davis

FB

George Aston

Jim Medure

TE

Grant Carrigan

Will Gragg

WR

Aaron Mathews

Shocky Jacques-Louis

Dontavius Butler-Jenkins

WR

Rafael Araujo-Lopes

Tre Tipton

Darian Street

WR

Maurice Ffrench

Taysir Mack

Michael Smith

LT

Stefano Millin

Carson Van Lynn

LG

Connor Dintino

Brandon Ford

C

Jimmy Morrissey

Owen Drexel

RG

Mike Herndon

Bryce Hargrove

RT

Alex Bookser

Gabe Houy

Jerry Drake Jr.
Two-deep: Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Dewayne Hendrix

Patrick Jones II

Deslin Alexandre

NT

Shane Roy

Rashad Wheeler

DT

Amir Watts OR

Jaylen Twyman


DE

Rashad Weaver

James Folston Jr.

Money LB

Elijah Zeise OR

Saleem Brightwell

Middle LB

Elias Reynolds

Chase Pine

Star LB

Oluwaseun Idowu

Anthony McKee Jr.

Cam Bright

CB

Phillipie Motley OR

Jason Pinnock

Marquis Williams

CB

Dane Jackson

Damarri Mathis OR

Paris Ford

SS

Dennis Briggs

Phil Campbell III

Bricen Garner

FS

Damar Hamlin

Jazzee Stocker

Therran Coleman
Two-deep: Special teams
Pos. Player Player

Punter

Kirk Christodoulou

Ethan Van Buskirk

PK

Alex Kessman

Jake Scarton

KO

Alex Kessman

Jake Scarton

Holder

Jake Scarton

Kellen McAlone

LS

Cal Adomitis

Jack Hansberry

KR

Maurice Ffrench

Paris Ford

PR

Rafael Araujo-Lopes

Paris Ford
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}