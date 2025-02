Pitt's loss at SMU last night was more of the same - poor defense, inefficient offense, subpar rebounding - and it led to the Panthers' eighth loss in the last 10 games. What is there to say after a 20-point blowout? We have more than a few comments for today's Morning Pitt.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.