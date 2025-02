Pitt football newcomers Mason Heintschel, Max Hunt, Akram Elnagmi, Kendall Stanley, Keith Gouveia, Jeff Persi and Ja'Kyrian Turner met the media for the first time as Panthers on Wednesday. Here's video of what they said about picking Pitt, playing in the Panthers' offense and a lot more.

