It's happening: optimism for Pitt's offense is growing. Amid reports of a strong showing in Saturday's scrimmage and increasing talk of improvement, signs of optimism about the Panthers' offense in 2023 are starting to show. Is it real? Or are we all getting caught up in camp hype? We're addressing those questions and more on today's Morning Pitt.

