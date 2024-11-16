The two-deep: Breaking down Pitt's depth chart for the Clemson game

The Pitt coaches released the two-deep for Saturday's game against No. 17 Clemson, and here's how they had players listed.

- Pitt’s official depth chart includes Eli Holstein as the No. 1 quarterback, although his status for Saturday’s game is very much up in the air after he left the loss to Virginia with an injury. On Thursday, Pat Narduzzi said that Holstein had not been cleared medically and will be a “game-time decision” on Saturday.

- Receivers Konata Mumpfield and Daejon Reynolds also left the Virginia game early and could be up in the air for Saturday.

- While the listed two-deep on the offensive line has been consistent since starting left tackle Branson Taylor was lost to injury, the coaches changed things last week, moving Ryan Baer from right tackle to left tackle, sliding Terrence Enos inside from left tackle to left guard and debuting Isaiah Montgomery as the starting right tackle. It is unknown if they intend to continue with that lineup, although it could depend on Ryan Jacoby’s status; he was not available for the Virginia game.