Published Nov 16, 2024
The two-deep: Breaking down Pitt's depth chart for the Clemson game
circle avatar
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Publisher
Twitter
@pantherlair

The Pitt coaches released the two-deep for Saturday's game against No. 17 Clemson, and here's how they had players listed.

Offensive two-deep
Pos.PlayerPlayerPlayerPlayer

QB

Eli Holstein

Nate Yarnell

Ty Dieffenbach

RB

Desmond Reid

Rodney Hammond

Daniel Carter

Derrick Davis

WR

Kenny Johnson

Censere Lee

WR

Raphael Williams

Zion Fowler-El OR
Benny Haselrig

WR

Konata Mumpfield

Daejon Reynolds

TE

Gavin Bartholomew

Jake Overman

Malachi Thomas

LT

Terrence Enos

Isaiah Montgomery

LG

Ryan Jacoby

Jason Collier

C

Lyndon Cooper

Terrence Moore

RG

BJ Williams

Ryan Carretta

RT

Ryan Baer

Jackson Brown

- Pitt’s official depth chart includes Eli Holstein as the No. 1 quarterback, although his status for Saturday’s game is very much up in the air after he left the loss to Virginia with an injury. On Thursday, Pat Narduzzi said that Holstein had not been cleared medically and will be a “game-time decision” on Saturday.

- Receivers Konata Mumpfield and Daejon Reynolds also left the Virginia game early and could be up in the air for Saturday.

- While the listed two-deep on the offensive line has been consistent since starting left tackle Branson Taylor was lost to injury, the coaches changed things last week, moving Ryan Baer from right tackle to left tackle, sliding Terrence Enos inside from left tackle to left guard and debuting Isaiah Montgomery as the starting right tackle. It is unknown if they intend to continue with that lineup, although it could depend on Ryan Jacoby’s status; he was not available for the Virginia game.

Defensive two-deep
Pos.PlayerPlayerPlayer

DE

Nate Matlack

Sincere Edwards

Maverick Gracio

DT

Sean FitzSimmons OR

Nahki Johnson OR

Francis Brewu OR

Anthony Johnson

DT

Nick James OR

Isaiah Neal

Elliot Donald

DE

Jimmy Scott

Chief Borders

David Ojiegbe

Star LB

Kyle Louis

Jordan Bass

Middle LB

Brandon George

Keye Thompson

Jeremiah Marcelin

Money LB

Braylan Lovelace OR

Rasheem Biles

Jeremiah Marcelin

CB

Ryland Gandy

Tamon Lynum

CB

Rashad Battle

Noah Biglow OR

Tamarion Crumpley

SS

Donovan McMillon

Cruce Brookins

FS

Javon McIntyre OR

P.J. O'Brien

Pitt continues to list four “OR” starters at one of the defensive tackle spots and two at the other, but in total, four players have started at tackle this season: Nick James (seven starts in eight games played), Sean FitzSimmons (five starts in five games played), Nahki Johnson (four starts) and Isaiah Neal (two starts).

Special teams two-deep
Pos.PlayerPlayer

PK

Ben Sauls

Sam Carpenter

P

Caleb Junko

Cam Guess

H

Cam Guess

Caleb Junko

LS

Nilay Upadhyayula

Nico Crawford

KR

Kenny Johnson OR

Desmond Reid

PR

Desmond Reid

Konata Mumpfield

KO

Ben Sauls

Sam Carpenter

In the last two weeks, freshman receiver Tyreek Robinson has handled a majority of the kickoff duties despite not being listed on the two-deep.