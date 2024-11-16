Gameday: Get ready for Pitt-Clemson

Pitt will host No. 17 Clemson for the home finale today at Acrisure Stadium. Get ready for the game with all our of coverage from the week.
Game: No. 17 Clemson (7-2, 6-1) at Pitt (7-2, 3-2)
Location: Acrisure Stadium
Kickoff: Noon
TV/Radio: ESPN/93.7 The Fan & Pitt Panthers Radio Network
COVERAGE FROM THE WEEK
Snaps and stats: Who played and how they did against Virginia
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Saturday's loss
Offensive woes persist in Pitt's 24-19 loss to Virginia
Video and transcript: Narduzzi on Virginia, Clemson and more
The Morning Pitt: Hammond, injuries, Holstein and more
Ten takeaways from Narduzzi's press conference
Video: Sanders on the defense, the Virginia loss, Clemson and more
Video: Bell on the offensive issues, the QB situation and more
Film review: Pitt's offensive struggles against Virginia
Film review: Pitt's hits and misses on defense against Virginia
The Morning Pitt: Reflecting on the seniors
Video: Narduzzi on Clemson, coin tosses, scholarships and more
The Morning Pitt Mailbag: How can Pitt get to nine wins?
The 3-2-1 Column: Previewing a big weekend in Pittsburgh
Recruiting rundown: Who will be on the sidelines for Pitt-Clemson?
PODCAST: How will Pitt bounce back?
Seniors reflect on their Pitt careers and more
The two-deep: Breaking down the depth chart for the Clemson game