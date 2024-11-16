Published Nov 16, 2024
Gameday: Get ready for Pitt-Clemson
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Pitt will host No. 17 Clemson for the home finale today at Acrisure Stadium. Get ready for the game with all our of coverage from the week.

Game: No. 17 Clemson (7-2, 6-1) at Pitt (7-2, 3-2)

Location: Acrisure Stadium

Kickoff: Noon

TV/Radio: ESPN/93.7 The Fan & Pitt Panthers Radio Network

COVERAGE FROM THE WEEK

Snaps and stats: Who played and how they did against Virginia

The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Saturday's loss

Offensive woes persist in Pitt's 24-19 loss to Virginia

Video and transcript: Narduzzi on Virginia, Clemson and more

The Morning Pitt: Hammond, injuries, Holstein and more

Ten takeaways from Narduzzi's press conference

Video: Sanders on the defense, the Virginia loss, Clemson and more

Video: Bell on the offensive issues, the QB situation and more

Film review: Pitt's offensive struggles against Virginia

Film review: Pitt's hits and misses on defense against Virginia

The Morning Pitt: Reflecting on the seniors

Scouting report: Clemson

Video: Narduzzi on Clemson, coin tosses, scholarships and more

The Morning Pitt Mailbag: How can Pitt get to nine wins?

The 3-2-1 Column: Previewing a big weekend in Pittsburgh

Recruiting rundown: Who will be on the sidelines for Pitt-Clemson?

PODCAST: How will Pitt bounce back?

Seniors reflect on their Pitt careers and more

The two-deep: Breaking down the depth chart for the Clemson game