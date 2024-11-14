Scouting report: Clemson

Dabo Swinney is one of three active coaches with a national championship (USA Today)

About the Tigers: Clemson is in the 17th season in the Dabo Swinney era, and he of course has taken this program to new heights. The Tigers claimed national titles in 2016 and 2018, and played for two more in 2015 and 2019. During his run, Clemson has claimed every ACC Championship from 2015 to the present day except in 2021 (Pitt) and last year (Florida State). The run of dominance has followed a simple formula, in that the Tigers recruit better than just about everyone else in the league and that stockpile of talent usually amount to at least ten wins per season, and usually more. The 2024 team isn't all that different structurally from the ones that had great success. The Tigers have a talented quarterback in Cade Klubnik, who has 24 passing touchdowns to just four interceptions. They also boast a powerful running back in Phil Mafah, and the team has several talented pass catchers. Statistically, the Tigers' defense isn't dominant, but they have a bunch of good players, led by linebackers Barrett Carter and Wade Woodaz, along with a powerful defensive line led by TJ Parker. Clemson opened the year with a 31-point loss to Georgia, before rattling off six wins in a row. Earlier this month, Louisville was able to knock off the Tigers 33-21, before the rebounded against Virginia Tech last weekend on the road. With a 6-1 league record, Saturday marks Clemson's final ACC game of the season, before closing the year with a pair of non-conference game.

Clemson RB Phil Mafah is second in the ACC with 981 rushing yards this season (USA Today)

After some struggles in his first year as a starter, the highly-regarded Cade Klubnik seems to be settling in nicely for Clemson. His 24 touchdowns are more than the 19 he had all of last season. Klubnik has also provided 300 rushing yards and four touchdowns, as his whole game has evolved more this season and he is resembling the five-star recruit he was in high school. He has throw for three or more touchdowns in six of Clemson's games this season.

Phil Mafah has been a factor for the Clemson offense since he was a freshman, but 2024 is certainly his best season to date. He is second in the league in rushing and looks like he will crack the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career, needing only 19 more yards. Mafah is averaging 6.1 yards per carry, and even at 230 pounds, has shown good burst this season.

Antonio Williams had a promising freshman season back in 2022, but injuries derailed his progress last season. Now that he's back on the field, Williams has returned to being the team's top pass catcher. He has yet to produce a 100-yard game this season, but remains a reliable option for Klubnik.

Former Pitt wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood spent some time recruiting TJ Moore, who ultimately signed with Clemson. As a true freshman, Moore has worked his way onto the field and given Klubnik a bigger target in the passing game with 23 catches for 389 yards and four touchdowns.

It feels like Pitt has played a talented tight end almost every game this season, and it will be no different on Saturday. Jake Briningstool is second on the team with 35 receptions this season. For his career, the 6'6" Briningstool has 113 receptions for 1,238 yards and 15 scores.

Peter Woods was one of the top recruits in the country two years ago, and has made an impact in his second year at Clemson. Woods is listed at 6-3 and 315 pounds, so he will be a tough pillar to move for the Panthers' offensive line. He has 5.5 TFLs in seven games played this season.

TJ Parker is another talented sophomore for the Clemson defensive line. Parker leads Clemson with five sacks and also has a total of 8.5 TFLs on the season.

Barrett Carter has been an all-ACC and All-American during his time at Clemson. Now in his fourth season, he is one of the leaders of Clemson emotionally as well as for his play on the field. On the season, Carter has 43 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, and three sacks.

Wade Woodaz tops Clemson in tackles with 61 stops on the year. He has also added two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 6.5 TFLs. Woodaz is a sideline to sideline player who seemingly always finds the ball.