How did Pitt strength and conditioning coach Mike Stacchiotti change his approach with the introduction of Kade Bell's new offense? On today's Morning Pitt, we're joined by Stacchiotti to talk about training for a tempo offense, what the players have shown him this offseason and a lot more.

