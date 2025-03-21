Pitt Lands WPIAL Preferred Walk-on Valdez Stuvaints

Pitt wrestler Mac Stout earned All-American honors and finished in the top 10 of the NCAA Tournament at 197 pounds.
Pitt has reached a vital first scrimmage of the spring, which Pat Narduzzi and the coaching staff will watch closely.
New Pitt wide receiver commit Dylan Wester talked about why he decided to become the latest Panthers commit.
Pitt wrestler Mac Stout reflected upon an emotional victory over his brother, Luke, in the NCAA Tournament.
Pitt has landed a preferred walk-on commitment from local McKeesport star Valdez Stuvaints.
Pitt wrestler Mac Stout earned All-American honors and finished in the top 10 of the NCAA Tournament at 197 pounds.
Pitt has reached a vital first scrimmage of the spring, which Pat Narduzzi and the coaching staff will watch closely.
New Pitt wide receiver commit Dylan Wester talked about why he decided to become the latest Panthers commit.