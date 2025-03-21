Pitt 197-Pounder Mac Stout Reflects on Historic Meeting with Brother, Luke

Mac Stout earned perhaps the biggest win of his collegiate career on Thursday night, but it was also by the far most emotional night of his career.

Stout -- a 197-pounder from Mt. Lebanon, Pa. -- matched up with his brother, Luke, a senior at Princeton, for a spot in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. It was a highly-anticipated Round of 16 bout, the first clash of brothers in NCAA Tournament history.

Mac muscled out a 4-2 decision to knock off Luke and advance to the quarterfinals. And it was hard for Stout to go through.

“It’s tough, yeah, it stinks," Stout said after the match, via FloWrestling. "I wish I never had to wrestle my brother, but I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for him. So, I finally got one back after all these years, he’s shoved my head in the mat, but it sucks. And I wish I never had to wrestle him, but I’m confident we’ll rejoin on the podium together and he’s gonna battle back and get the next best thing ...

“He’s my best friend, I talk to him every day. I knew that regardless of the outcome, we’ll still be best friends after the match, but it’s over with now, so hopefully that — I think it’ll help me be able to go wrestle more freely now and kind of forget about that whole thing on my shoulder.”

Stout fell against CSU Bakersfield's A.J. Ferrari in the quarterfinals, 2-0, but he has a Blood Round match against UNI's Wyatt Voelker tonight.