{{ timeAgo('2018-10-29 12:00:44 -0500') }} football

The latest two-deep is out

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

Pitt released its official depth chart for Friday night's game at Virginia, and here's a look at the two-deep this week.

Two-deep: Offense
Pos. Player Player Player

QB

Kenny Pickett

Ricky Town

Jeff George Jr.

TB

Qadree Ollison

Darrin Hall

A.J. Davis

FB

George Aston

Jim Medure

TE

Grant Carrigan

Will Gragg

WR

Aaron Mathews

Shocky Jacques-Louis

Dontavius Butler-Jenkins

WR

Rafael Araujo-Lopes

Tre Tipton

Darian Street

WR

Maurice Ffrench

Taysir Mack

Michael Smith

LT

Stefano Millin

Carson Van Lynn

LG

Connor Dintino

Brandon Ford

C

Jimmy Morrissey

Owen Drexel

RG

Mike Herndon

Bryce Hargrove

RT

Alex Bookser

Gabe Houy

Jerry Drake Jr.

The Pitt coaches reordered the two-deep at receiver this week, moving Aaron Mathews to a No. 1 spot ahead of Shocky Jacques-Louis and Dontavius Butler-Jenkins - he had been behind those two in previous weeks - and sliding Maurice Ffrench to a No. 1 position ahead of Taysir Mack.

Ffrench is Pitt's leading receiver this season and Mack returned to action for the Duke game after missing several games due to injury.

Two-deep: Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Dewayne Hendrix

Patrick Jones II

Deslin Alexandre

NT

Shane Roy

Rashad Wheeler

DT

Amir Watts OR

Jaylen Twyman


DE

Rashad Weaver

James Folston Jr.

Money LB

Elijah Zeise OR

Saleem Brightwell

Middle LB

Elias Reynolds

Chase Pine

Star LB

Oluwaseun Idowu

Anthony McKee Jr.

Cam Bright

CB

Phillipie Motley OR

Jason Pinnock

Marquis Williams

CB

Dane Jackson

Damarri Mathis OR

Paris Ford

SS

Dennis Briggs

Phil Campbell III

Bricen Garner

FS

Damar Hamlin

Jazzee Stocker

Therran Coleman

The only change to the defensive two-deep was at defensive tackle, where redshirt sophomore Keyshon Camp has been removed due to a season-ending injury. Now junior Amir Watts and redshirt freshman Jaylen Twyman are listed as "OR" starters. Camp did not play in the win over Duke; Twyman started in place of him.

Two-deep: Special teams
Pos. Player Player

Punter

Kirk Christodoulou

Ethan Van Buskirk

PK

Alex Kessman

Jake Scarton

KO

Alex Kessman

Jake Scarton

Holder

Jake Scarton

Kellen McAlone

LS

Cal Adomitis

Jack Hansberry

KR

Maurice Ffrench

Paris Ford

PR

Rafael Araujo-Lopes

Paris Ford
