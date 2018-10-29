Pitt released its official depth chart for Friday night's game at Virginia, and here's a look at the two-deep this week.

The Pitt coaches reordered the two-deep at receiver this week, moving Aaron Mathews to a No. 1 spot ahead of Shocky Jacques-Louis and Dontavius Butler-Jenkins - he had been behind those two in previous weeks - and sliding Maurice Ffrench to a No. 1 position ahead of Taysir Mack.

Ffrench is Pitt's leading receiver this season and Mack returned to action for the Duke game after missing several games due to injury.