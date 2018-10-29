PODCAST: The next step after Duke
MORE FROM THE GAME - 10 thoughts on the Duke win, moving forward and more | Notebook: Fourth-quarter comebacks, record-breaking debuts and more in Pitt's win over Duke | Pitt's off-week emphasis paid off | PODCAST: The drive home after the Duke game | Postgame video: Narduzzi talks after the Duke win | Narduzzi on Duke, Pickett, the defense and more | A sparkling debut for Carter | Video rundown: Pitt players after the win over Duke
One down, four to go, and on the podcast we're looking at where Pitt goes from here after the Panthers beat Duke on Saturday.