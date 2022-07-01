The 3-2-1 Column: Wrapping up a crazy June

In this week’s 3-2-1 Column, we recap the month of June for Pitt athletics. As expected, it was a big month for the Panthers football team after hosting three giant official visit weekends. Pitt’s 2023 recruiting class went from two to 17 commitments during June. So now what? We also take a look ahead for how this recruiting class can finish from this point forward, and check in on the new ACC scheduling format for football which will be adopted in 2023. Plenty to discuss yet again, maybe it will all slow down in July?

Pitt commit Rasheem Biles

THREE THINGS WE KNOW June lived up to the hype

You are reading this article on the morning of July 1st, and let’s kind of recap what all happened in the month prior in the world of Pitt athletics, and admittedly it was a lot... Pitt football hosted 36 official visits in the month of June

Pitt played host to 36 official visitors from June 3rd up through last weekend. Of those 36, 14(+3) of them are committed to Pitt. I say (+3) because three players have yet to announce their decisions. Actually, 15 players committed in June, but one already decommitted. So yea, June can be crazy in more ways than one. Pat Narduzzi hosted his first five-star recruit during his tenure for an official visit

Hykeem Williams was the highlight visitor of June for the Pitt football program. The nation’s third-ranked wide receiver made it a point to get up to Pitt this month, and by all accounts the Panthers are right in the thick of the recruitment with the likes of Georgia, Texas A&M, and Florida State. The coaching staff added one more player to the 2022 roster in C’bo Flemister

C’Bo Flemister capped off an unusually large incoming group of transfers for the Pitt program for this upcoming season. The coaching staff signed a small 12-man recruiting class in 2022, but managed to bolster the roster with nine transfers. In addition to Flemister, Pitt added quarterbacks Kedon Slovis and Derek Kyler, wide receivers Bub Means and Konata Mumpfield, tight ends Dylan Deveney and Karter Johnson, along with linebackers Shayne Simon and Tylar Wiltz. Pitt had a pretty veteran team coming back in general, and the transfers only enhance that notion. 25 offered prospects in the class of 2024 visited Pitt in June, including two Top-100 players nationally and some notable quarterback prospects

June was not all about the 2023 recruiting class, as some high-profile 2024 prospects visited Pitt this month. The headliner of course is Jahsear Whittington, the four-star defensive tackle that committed to Pitt in the spring. Pitt also managed to attract top-100 players Nigel Smith and Hevin Brown-Shuler to come check out campus. Frank Cignetti Jr. and Jonathan DiBasio have been as active as any members of the coaching staff this offseason, and they brought some top-tier quarterbacks to town including four-star Jakhari Williams. The focus has been on 2023, but the staff laid some nice ground work in 2024 this past month. The Pitt basketball program pulled off a stunner

It wasn’t all Pat Narduzzi this month, Jeff Capel had some magic up his sleeve as well. Pitt landed Dior Johnson, the talented four-star point guard in the class of 2022 that will be on the team this upcoming season. Johnson made it to campus this week and is expected to be a high-impact player. His story is well-known after attending numerous high schools and having prior commitments to Syracuse and Oregon, but he’s really good and sort of came in unexpected. Not all Dior, two other players committed too

Pitt landed junior college transfer Cashius McNeilly to the roster for this upcoming season. He was once a four-star back in the class of 2019, and should provide an outside shooting presence to the team off the bench. The Panthers also landed commitment No. 2 in the class of 2023 with Carlton Carrington making his decision on June 15th. He’s a talented three-star shooting guard known for his three-point shooting. He joins previously committed four-star Marlon Barnes, giving Capel a strong start to the 2023 class. How about wrestling?

Pitt head coach Keith Gavin inked a new contract extension through 2027 at the end of June. This was on the heels of a successful recruiting month of his own, after picking up Vince Santaniello, a former state champion from New Jersey, and local standout Dylan Evans of Charters Valley, one of the best recruits in the state. So, did you get all of that? We hyped up what this June could mean for Pitt football all along, and I would say it delivered and then some. There were plenty of storylines, some that are still ongoing, but all in all it was a jam packed month with new recruits and information almost every day. Throw in an unexpected four-star addition for basketball, and the wrestling program making some waves, June 2022 probably exceeded expectations for what we thought it would be for Pitt athletics.

Dior Johnson (Nike/Jon Lopez)

Hykeem Hysteria

I touched on the impact of Hykeem Williams visiting a bit already, but this guy deserves his own topic. Williams is a 6’4” and 205-pound wide receiver out of Fort Lauderdale. He is a five-star recruit and is ranked as the nation’s number three wide receiver in the class of 2023. He has 39 scholarship offers, and Pitt is firmly placed in his top-six with Alabama, Miami, Florida State, Georgia, and Texas A&M. If he’s down to six officially, I would put Pitt closer to the top. Williams visited Pitt last weekend, and the Pitt coaching staff did everything it possibly could to roll out the red carpet for the talented receiver and his family. The relationship with Pitt wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood brought him to town, and while at the early stages of his recruitment, it may have felt like a courtesy visit to Underwood, but now I’m not so sure. Pitt seems right in the thick of the race to land him with Georgia and Texas A&M. The Pitt coaches did everything to put their best foot forward on the official visit, and it was well received by Williams on all accounts. Williams is not believed to be nearing a decision and this recruitment will likely drag on for a while, but I don’t expect Pitt to go away anytime soon either. Pitt is effectively going toe-to-toe for an elite recruit against the defending national champions. The context of this visit can not be undervalued either. In the Rivals.com era, Pitt has landed two five-star recruits: Jonathan Baldwin and Dorian Johnson. The key with both of those guys was that they were from the WPIAL, right in Pitt’s backyard. Pitt has never had this much traction with a five-star recruit outside of Pittsburgh in a long, long time. Williams is legit. He looks like an NFL wide receiver today, as he gets ready for his senior year of high school. I truly never thought Pitt would have this much of a chance with him, even with the official visit booked for months, but after the visit I think the Panthers are right there. It will be a long, winding road until he announces, but Pitt is in the game.

Hykeem Williams (Rivals.com)

Charlie Partridge is a gem

Tiquan Underwood’s connection brought Hykeem Williams to town, but it was pretty notable that while he was on his visit, Pitt assistant head coach Charlie Partridge was right by his side the entire time as well. That’s not much of a surprise, Partridge is the best recruiter on the staff, and let’s just get it out of the way too, he’s one of the best assistant coaches in college football too. Sometimes discussions on our Panther-Lair.com message boards spill into the 3-2-1 column, and that is exactly what is going on here. A question was posed about Partridge, and if there is any Pitt assistant coach that really matches in him in recent memory, and I truly can’t think of one. Partridges coaches his position well and puts guys in the NFL, he recruits his position well, and as a native of Florida, he recruits his area well too. No other Pitt coach in recent memory combines everything the way he does. Let’s take a look at on-field production. Over the last three seasons Pitt has finished in the top three nationally in sacks every year. 151 sacks over the course of the past three seasons. For the style of defense Pitt plays, it's vital to get to the quarterback and they do quite often. How about individual performances? Jaylen Twyman earned second team All-American honors in 2019. Patrick Jones and Rashad Weaver were both consensus All-Americans in 2020. Last season, Calijah Kancey collected third-team recognition. Draft picks? Twyman, Jones, and Weaver all were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Kancey and Habbakkuk Baldonado are already generating first and second round interest for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. I wouldn't sleep on Deslin Alexandre hearing his name called too. Recruiting his position? In recent classes, Partridge has landed four-stars like Elliot Donald, Nahki Johnson, and Samuel Okunlola. The current class of 2023 has standouts like Isaiah Neal and Antonio Camon already, and a number of other top defensive line prospects are interested in Pitt. Oh, and the 2024 class? Yea, Hevin Brown-Shuler and Nigel Smith stopped by Pitt for unofficial visits this summer coming from Florida and Texas, respectively, to get a chance to meet Partridge. The Florida pipeline? Outside of Pennsylvania, the state that comprises the second most members on the current Pitt football roster is Florida. Partridge has a big hand in that as well. He is from Florida, and was the head coach at Florida Atlantic for a time and uses those connections to help recruit to Pitt. After Isaiah Neal, a three-star defensive tackle from Baltimore, committed to Pitt in early June, he had a quote that struck me about Partridge when I interviewed him. Neal is a smaller defensive tackle, the same type of player that has thrived under Partridge like Twyman and Kancey, and he recognized Pitt was the best spot for him to grow as a player. He had this to say about the Pitt assistant: “He has a crazy resume and is always looking for ways to improve his style of coaching,” Neal said of Partridge. “He is a coach who is willing to be coachable, which I haven’t seen too much in my recruiting process.” College football has gone through a lot of changes in the past year or so, and Partridge is a coach that is adapting and always looking for ways to get better. Pitt is team that runs its defense based on having an effective pass rush, and there really isn’t a better guy that could be running the group than Partridge.

Pitt defensive line coach Charlie Partridge (Matt Hawley)

Jesse Anderson committed to Pitt this week.

What are we doing?

College football lost its soul a long time ago, and it has been on a hellbent war path for money and greed ever since. With imbalanced television revenue deals, each school has and will always continue to look for the conference that makes the most sense financially, rather than what makes logical sense for the purpose of the sport. Who cares if the soccer team is playing 1,000 miles away for a conference game, that sweet new TV deal will pay for it anyway. There has been a long play going on right before our very eyes, and maybe we missed out on what has actually happening in front of us since 2004. It was reported yesterday that USC and UCLA are exploring the possibility of joining the Big Ten, which seems to be a done deal. Two schools in Southern California are going to be in the same conference as Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Rutgers. Step aside AAC, the real American conference is here. I mean, what are we even doing right now? Follow the money. The Big Ten is going to make USC and UCLA more money, plain and simple. But who knows, they might not be the only California teams in the league for long… It’s pretty clear, however, that these potential moves are only part of what is to come for college athletics. Just like when Texas and Oklahoma bolted for the SEC last year, there are always corresponding moves. Now, what becomes of Oregon, Stanford, Cal, and the Arizona schools? We should find out soon. The PAC 12 can try to save face and add Boise State and San Diego State, or their other member institutions will look for new homes, and I suspect it will be the latter. Every few years one of the major conferences gets squeezed out in some way. In the era of the BCS (Bowl Championship Series) there were six major conferences. Well, we all know what happened to the Big East. Miami and Virginia Tech went to the ACC in 2004, with Boston College following a year later. The Big East recovered somewhat with the additions of Louisville and Cincinnati, but Pitt and Syracuse saw the writing on the wall and eventually followed to the ACC in 2013. West Virginia had to catch a lifeboat to the Big 12, and Louisville made its way to the ACC the same year. The Big East was an understandable casualty in all of this. The newer developments are the more puzzling ones. The death of that league left five major conferences, but we have slowly watched the Big 12 fall to the same fate as the Big East for over a decade now. Missouri and Texas A&M jumped to the SEC, Nebraska moved to the Big 10, and Colorado found life in the Pac 12. The additions of West Virginia and TCU kept it afloat, but once Texas and Oklahoma made their intentions known last year about heading to the SEC, the league lost its star power. Sure Houston and UCF might help keep it alive for a few years the same way Louisville and Cincinnati preserved the Big East for a time, but as we saw these type of patchwork additions have a shelf life. The same thing is about to happen to the PAC-12, too. The USC and UCLA bombshell creates an air of uncertainty around college athletics about where everyone will land after the dust settles, but it goes back to the larger point: this thing isn’t over yet. The giant conference movement has been slowly evolving for almost two decades now, and it’s going to continue further. We went from six BCS conferences, to a power five, to maybe down to four here very soon. There feels like one outcome at the end of all of this: the major conference schools break away from the NCAA and form its own league. I mean, is that really all that farfetched at this point? Does Ohio State and Alabama really care to be in the NCAA with Toledo and Georgia Southern? Not when there’s money involved. We are heading down a predetermined road at this point and there are ‘No U-Turn’ signs everywhere you look. It’s full steam ahead into the great unknown, with Name, Image, and Likeness, free transfers, and teams from California and New Jersey all in the same league. If nothing else, it is a humbling future reality for the schools and athletic departments that aren’t in the upper echelon like Ohio State, USC, and Texas etc. Maybe the giant schism between the major schools and the NCAA is down the line a bit, but it is certainly closer now than it has ever been. What does this mean for Pitt in the immediate future? The ACC is still standing today, but the water is starting to feel murkier as time passes. The SEC is going to call Clemson and Florida State, or I should say, call them more often. Can the league add Notre Dame and maybe some other castoffs from the Big 12 and Pac 12 to keep this thing going, or will the ACC fall to the same fate of the Big East, Big 12, and PAC 12? I don’t know if anyone has that answer.