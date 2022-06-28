 Panther-lair - Pitt gets Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Boston College in new ACC format
Pitt gets Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Boston College in new ACC format

2022 will be the final season of the Coastal Division, as the ACC announced Tuesday morning that the conference will undergo a major reorganization after this year.

Gone is the division format. In its place will be a single-division conference using a 3-5-5 scheduling format that will have each team face three teams as annual primary opponents and then rotate through the remaining 10 teams in the conference on a two-year basis.

The result will be that every team in the ACC will see every other team in the conference at least twice every four years, with one of those two games being at home and the other on the road.

Under the current format, which split the conference into two seven-team divisions, each ACC team team would face its six division opponents and one permanent crossover opponent from the other division every year. The teams would then rotate through every other ACC member in the other division, meaning one conference team could go as many as 12 years between matchups with a team in the other division.

Pitt’s three annual opponents under the new format will be a trio of old Big East foes: Syracuse, Boston College and Virginia Tech.

In 2023, Pitt will host the Eagles at Heinz Field and travel to face the Orange and the Hokies. The eight-game conference schedule will be filled out with home games against Florida State, Louisville and North Carolina and road games at Duke and Wake Forest.

In 2024, the Panthers will get Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Virginia and N.C. State at home and Boston College, Georgia Tech, Miami and North Carolina on the road.

In 2025, Pitt will host Boston College, Clemson, Duke and Wake Forest and face Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse and Virginia Tech away.

And in 2026, Georgia Tech, Miami, Syracuse and Virginia Tech will play in Pittsburgh, while Pitt will go to Boston College, Clemson, N.C. State and Syracuse.

Over those four seasons, Pitt will face every team in the conference both at home and on the road.

ACC schedules 2023-26
Season Opponent Location

2023

Boston College

Home

2023

Florida State

Home

2023

Louisville

Home

2023

North Carolina

Home

2023

Duke

Away

2023

Syracuse

Away

2023

Virginia Tech

Away

2023

Wake Forest

Away

2024

N.C. State

Home

2024

Syracuse

Home

2024

Virginia

Home

2024

Virginia Tech

Home

2024

Boston College

Away

2024

Georgia Tech

Away

2024

Miami

Away

2024

North Carolina

Away

2025

Boston College

Home

2025

Clemson

Home

2025

Duke

Home

2025

Wake Forest

Home

2025

Florida State

Away

2025

Louisville

Away

2025

Syracuse

Away

2025

Virginia Tech

Away

2026

Georgia Tech

Home

2026

Miami

Home

2026

Syracuse

Home

2026

Virginia Tech

Home

2026

Boston College

Away

2026

Clemson

Away

2026

N.C. State

Away

2026

Virginia

Away
