Pitt gets Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Boston College in new ACC format

2022 will be the final season of the Coastal Division, as the ACC announced Tuesday morning that the conference will undergo a major reorganization after this year.

Gone is the division format. In its place will be a single-division conference using a 3-5-5 scheduling format that will have each team face three teams as annual primary opponents and then rotate through the remaining 10 teams in the conference on a two-year basis.

The result will be that every team in the ACC will see every other team in the conference at least twice every four years, with one of those two games being at home and the other on the road.

Under the current format, which split the conference into two seven-team divisions, each ACC team team would face its six division opponents and one permanent crossover opponent from the other division every year. The teams would then rotate through every other ACC member in the other division, meaning one conference team could go as many as 12 years between matchups with a team in the other division.

Pitt’s three annual opponents under the new format will be a trio of old Big East foes: Syracuse, Boston College and Virginia Tech.

In 2023, Pitt will host the Eagles at Heinz Field and travel to face the Orange and the Hokies. The eight-game conference schedule will be filled out with home games against Florida State, Louisville and North Carolina and road games at Duke and Wake Forest.

In 2024, the Panthers will get Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Virginia and N.C. State at home and Boston College, Georgia Tech, Miami and North Carolina on the road.

In 2025, Pitt will host Boston College, Clemson, Duke and Wake Forest and face Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse and Virginia Tech away.

And in 2026, Georgia Tech, Miami, Syracuse and Virginia Tech will play in Pittsburgh, while Pitt will go to Boston College, Clemson, N.C. State and Syracuse.

Over those four seasons, Pitt will face every team in the conference both at home and on the road.