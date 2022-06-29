 Panther-lair - A look ahead: Pitt's future football schedules for the next 5 years
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-29 06:00:00 -0500') }} football

A look ahead: Pitt's future football schedules for the next 5 years

Chris Peak
@pantherlair

With changes coming to the ACC scheduling format, let’s revisit what Pitt’s future football schedules look like for the next five years.

Starting in 2023, the ACC will go to a single-division format that has each team facing three primary annual opponents along with a two-year rotation through the other 10 teams in the conference. Pitt’s three annual opponents will be Syracuse (the Panthers’ permanent crossover opponent from the Atlantic Division), Boston College and Virginia Tech.

The 12-year schedule rotation that began in 2013 when Pitt and Syracuse joined the ACC was set to conclude over the next two seasons with a home game against Wake Forest in 2023 and a road game at N.C. State in 2024; that would have given the Panthers a home-and-home against every team in the league.

Instead, Pitt will have to wait until 2025 to face Wake Forest at home and 2026 for a game at N.C. State.

Regardless, the Panthers will face their three annual opponents every year and the other 10 teams in the conference twice every four years, with one home game and one road game.

In addition to the conference games, Pitt has the following non-conference series scheduled through the 2036 season.

West Virginia - 2022 (home), 2023 (away), 2024 (home), 2025 (away), 2029 (home), 2030 (away), 2031 (home), 2032 (away)

Notre Dame - 2023 (away), 2025 (home), 2028 (home), 2031 (home), 2033 (away), 2034 (home), 2036 (away)

Cincinnati - 2023 (home), 2024 (away)

Wisconsin - 2026 (away), 2027 (home)

Pitt currently has a full 12-game schedule in place for 2022 and 2024, but the team needs to add one non-conference opponent for 2023 and 2025 (most likely an FCS team). The Panthers only have one non-conference game on the books for 2026.

Here is the full rundown of future schedules through the 2026 season.

2022 season
Date Opponent Conference Location

9/1/2022

West Virginia

Big 12

Heinz Field

9/10/2022

Tennessee

SEC

Heinz Field

9/17/2022

Western Michigan

MAC

Kalamazoo, Mich.

9/24/2022

Rhode Island

FCS

Heinz Field

10/1/2022

Georgia Tech

ACC

Heinz Field

10/8/2022

Virginia Tech

ACC

Heinz field

10/22/2022

Louisville

ACC

Louisville, Ken.

10/29/2022

North Carolina

ACC

Chapel Hill, N.C.

11/5/2022

Syracuse

ACC

Heinz Field

11/12/2022

Virginia

ACC

Charlottesville, Va.

11/19/2022

Duke

ACC

Heinz Field

11/26/2022

Miami

ACC

Miami Gardens, Fla.
2023 season
Date Opponent Conference Location

9/9/2023

Cincinnati

Big 12

Heinz Field

9/16/2023

West Virginia

Big 12

Morgantown, W.V.

TBA

Notre Dame

Independent

South Bend, Ind.

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

Boston College

ACC

Heinz Field

TBA

Florida State

ACC

Heinz Field

TBA

Louisville

ACC

Heinz Field

TBA

North Carolina

ACC

Heinz Field

TBA

Duke

ACC

Durham, N.C.

TBA

Syracuse

ACC

Syracuse, N.Y.

TBA

Virginia Tech

ACC

Blacksburg, Va.

TBA

Wake Forest

ACC

Winston-Salem, N.C.
2024 season
Date Opponent Conference Location

8/31/2024

Kent State

MAC

Heinz Field

9/7/2024

Cincinnati

Big 12

Cincinnati, Oh.

9/14/2024

West Virginia

Big 12

Heinz Field

9/21/2024

Youngstown State

FCS

Heinz Field

TBA

N.C. State

ACC

Heinz Field

TBA

Syracuse

ACC

Heinz Field

TBA

Virginia

ACC

Heinz Field

TBA

Virginia Tech

ACC

Heinz Field

TBA

Boston College

ACC

Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TBA

Georgia Tech

ACC

Atlanta, Ga.

TBA

Miami

ACC

Miami Gardens, Fla.

TBA

North Carolina

ACC

Chapel Hill, N.C.

2025 season
Date Opponent Conference Location

9/6/2025

Central Michigan

MAC

Heinz Field

9/13/2025

West Virginia

Big 12

Morgantown, W.V.

TBA

Notre Dame

Independent

Heinz Field

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

Boston College

ACC

Heinz Field

TBA

Clemson

ACC

Heinz Field

TBA

Duke

ACC

Heinz Field

TBA

Wake Forest

ACC

Heinz Field

TBA

Florida State

ACC

Tallahassee, Fla.

TBA

Louisville

ACC

Louisville, Ken.

TBA

Syracuse

ACC

Syracuse, N.Y.

TBA

Virginia Tech

ACC

Blacksburg, Va.
2026 season
Date Opponent Conference Location

9/19/2026

Wisconsin

Big Ten

Madison, Wisc.

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

Georgia Tech

ACC

Heinz Field

TBA

Miami

ACC

Heinz Field

TBA

Syracuse

ACC

Heinz Field

TBA

Virginia Tech

ACC

Heinz Field

TBA

Boston College

ACC

Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TBA

Clemson

ACC

Clemson, S.C.

TBA

N.C. State

ACC

Raleigh, N.C.

TBA

Virginia

ACC

Charlottesville, Va.
{{ article.author_name }}