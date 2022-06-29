A look ahead: Pitt's future football schedules for the next 5 years

With changes coming to the ACC scheduling format, let’s revisit what Pitt’s future football schedules look like for the next five years.

Starting in 2023, the ACC will go to a single-division format that has each team facing three primary annual opponents along with a two-year rotation through the other 10 teams in the conference. Pitt’s three annual opponents will be Syracuse (the Panthers’ permanent crossover opponent from the Atlantic Division), Boston College and Virginia Tech.

The 12-year schedule rotation that began in 2013 when Pitt and Syracuse joined the ACC was set to conclude over the next two seasons with a home game against Wake Forest in 2023 and a road game at N.C. State in 2024; that would have given the Panthers a home-and-home against every team in the league.

Instead, Pitt will have to wait until 2025 to face Wake Forest at home and 2026 for a game at N.C. State.

Regardless, the Panthers will face their three annual opponents every year and the other 10 teams in the conference twice every four years, with one home game and one road game.

In addition to the conference games, Pitt has the following non-conference series scheduled through the 2036 season.

West Virginia - 2022 (home), 2023 (away), 2024 (home), 2025 (away), 2029 (home), 2030 (away), 2031 (home), 2032 (away)

Notre Dame - 2023 (away), 2025 (home), 2028 (home), 2031 (home), 2033 (away), 2034 (home), 2036 (away)

Cincinnati - 2023 (home), 2024 (away)

Wisconsin - 2026 (away), 2027 (home)

Pitt currently has a full 12-game schedule in place for 2022 and 2024, but the team needs to add one non-conference opponent for 2023 and 2025 (most likely an FCS team). The Panthers only have one non-conference game on the books for 2026.

Here is the full rundown of future schedules through the 2026 season.