The Pitt coaching staff has been offering plenty of offensive linemen in recent weeks. With a number of senior offensive linemen on the roster, it seems to be a focus in the 2019 recruiting class and on Wednesday, the coaching staff extended an offer to John Gelotte from Roebuck (SC).

Gelotte is listed at 6’7” and 285 pounds, and he was excited to hear about the Pitt offer.

“Coach (Shawn) Watson called me," Gelotte told Panther-Lair.com. "He came to watch me workout and...I think it was two weeks before he offered me."

Pitt has been one of many offers to come in for the Palmetto State linemen in recent weeks. The frenzy has caught up with Gelotte a little.

“It’s been exciting for me, it’s been really exciting.”

He said a few schools - “Northwestern, Syracuse, Virginia, West Virginia, and Pitt" - stick out at the moment. He is unsure when he will be coming to visit Pittsburgh, but said it has been discussed.

“Coach Watson talked to me a little about that. I’d probably come up for a game or a camp.”

He added that he has a decision timeline set as well.

“It’ll probably be before my senior year, sometime in the summer.”

Gelotte is an athletic linemen and even is a two-sport star for South Carolina prep powerhouse Dorman High School. He was on the state runner-up team in football and won a state championship as a member of the basketball team.

“It was very exciting to go to basketball and football for state, it was different.”

Gelotte is working with his teammates right now in Spring football.

"We’re probably going to be pulling a lot this year for me, and then I’ll probably get into linebacker this year, too, because I’m more athletic.”