Post-game: Capel, Austin and Lowe on the win over UNC

Jeff Capel, Zack Austin and Jaland Lowe met the media after Pitt's win over North Carolina on Tuesday night. Here's video of what they said.
Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.
Jeff Capel, Zack Austin and Jaland Lowe met the media after Pitt's win over North Carolina on Tuesday night. Here's video of what they said.
Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.
A full recap of everything Jeff Capel had to say in his appearance in the weekly ACC Coaches Zoom call
Here's the latest on how Pitt's resume looks, as of Jan. 27.
The Pitt basketball team broke its four-game losing streak and the Pitt football team got a big transfer.
Pitt has landed another offensive lineman from the transfer portal.
A full recap of everything Jeff Capel had to say in his appearance in the weekly ACC Coaches Zoom call
Here's the latest on how Pitt's resume looks, as of Jan. 27.