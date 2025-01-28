Published Jan 28, 2025
Post-game: Capel, Austin and Lowe on the win over UNC
Jeff Capel, Zack Austin and Jaland Lowe met the media after Pitt's win over North Carolina on Tuesday night. Here's video of what they said.

