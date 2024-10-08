Slideshow: More photos from Pitt's win at UNC

in other news
Participation report: Who played and how much they played on defense at UNC
Pitt's defense gave up more than 400 yards but only 17 points In Saturday's 34-24 win at North Carolina.
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Pitt's win at UNC
On the Monday after Pitt's first win in Chapel Hill ever, we've got a lot to say about the game.
Pitt debuts in AP poll at No. 22
For the first time since the end of the 2022 season, Pitt is back in the polls.Following the team’s’ 5-0 start to the
Post-game: Reactions to Pitt's first win in Chapel Hill
When Saturday's game ended, we we live to talk about everything from the win with comments and questions from Pitt fans.
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win at UNC
Check out 20 photos from Pitt's 34-24 win at North Carolina on Saturday.
