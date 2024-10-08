Advertisement

in other news

Participation report: Who played and how much they played on defense at UNC

Participation report: Who played and how much they played on defense at UNC

Pitt's defense gave up more than 400 yards but only 17 points In Saturday's 34-24 win at North Carolina.

Premium content
 • Chris Peak
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Pitt's win at UNC

The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Pitt's win at UNC

On the Monday after Pitt's first win in Chapel Hill ever, we've got a lot to say about the game.

 • Chris Peak
Pitt debuts in AP poll at No. 22

Pitt debuts in AP poll at No. 22

For the first time since the end of the 2022 season, Pitt is back in the polls.Following the team’s’ 5-0 start to the

 • Chris Peak
Post-game: Reactions to Pitt's first win in Chapel Hill

Post-game: Reactions to Pitt's first win in Chapel Hill

When Saturday's game ended, we we live to talk about everything from the win with comments and questions from Pitt fans.

 • Chris Peak
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win at UNC

Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win at UNC

Check out 20 photos from Pitt's 34-24 win at North Carolina on Saturday. 

 • Chris Peak

in other news

Participation report: Who played and how much they played on defense at UNC

Participation report: Who played and how much they played on defense at UNC

Pitt's defense gave up more than 400 yards but only 17 points In Saturday's 34-24 win at North Carolina.

Premium content
 • Chris Peak
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Pitt's win at UNC

The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Pitt's win at UNC

On the Monday after Pitt's first win in Chapel Hill ever, we've got a lot to say about the game.

 • Chris Peak
Pitt debuts in AP poll at No. 22

Pitt debuts in AP poll at No. 22

For the first time since the end of the 2022 season, Pitt is back in the polls.Following the team’s’ 5-0 start to the

 • Chris Peak
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 8, 2024
Slideshow: More photos from Pitt's win at UNC
circle avatar
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Publisher
Twitter
@pantherlair
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement