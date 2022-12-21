Fowler earns Pitt offer at camp | Pitt is a top school for New Jersey WR | Zion Fowler is Pitt's first commitment for 2023 | Pitt commit Fowler likes the new hires | Fowler got another 'first' with Pitt this spring | Fowler connects with Minchey, Underwood and recruiting targets on visit

National Letter of Intent Day is always good for a surprise or two, and Zion Fowler signing with Pitt would qualify as a shocker.

Fowler committed to Pitt in October of 2021 and was the first commitment of the class, but on November 18th, he backed away from that decision. Many believed there was a mutual parting of ways and figured both sides moved on, but in a stunner last evening Fowler recommitted to the Panthers to become the program's 19th member of the 2023 class.

Fowler is an athletic 6'1" wide receiver out of St. Peter's Prep in Jersey City. As a senior, Fowler caught 36 passes for 729 yards and nine touchdowns. He was a productive player on a very good team in the New Jersey prep scene. He grabbed some national attention last winter on the basketball court, for a dunk that made Sportscenter's Top 10 plays.

The Pitt coaches are hoping that type of athleticism will translate onto the football field. Fowler is one of four wide receivers in the class of 2023 as he joins Kenny Johnson, Lamar Seymore, and newly committed Israel Polk.

Fowler was spotted at a Pitt prospect camp in the summer of 2021 and earned an offer from former wide receivers coach Brennan Marion. That was his first offer. He went on to collect additional offers Duke, Louisville, Michigan State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and more. Following his decommitment from Pitt, Nebraska reportedly showed some interest as well.

In the end, Pitt and Fowler reconciled and for the prospect that committed in October of 2021, and decommitted in November of 2022, he is now a Panther in the end.