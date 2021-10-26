Zion Fowler is Pitt's first commitment for 2023

Pitt scored a big win on the field over the weekend, as the Panthers knocked off Clemson 27-17 at Heinz Field. In the aftermath of that win, Pitt has now landed a pair of commitments. Kyle Louis, a 2022 linebacker out of New Jersey got things started last night.

On Tuesday morning, Pitt secured its first commitment for the class of 2023 with Zion Fowler making his pledge to Pat Narduzzi's program. Fowler is a 6'1" and 185-pound wide receiver out of St. Peter's Prep in Jersey City, New Jersey. Fowler chose Pitt over additional offers from Virginia Tech and UMass.

Fowler was impressed seeing the team in-person recently, and it was not at Heinz Field. As a gust of Virginia Tech, he got to see Pitt's 28-7 victory over the Hokies at Lane Stadium and walked away with a good outlook from the play of the Panthers.

“I was looking at everything in that game,” Fowler told Panther-Lair.com earlier this month. “Pitt’s offense is really strong. It’s an NFL-style offense and they get their weapons the ball. That’s a big thing for me: they get the receivers the ball. It’s a very balanced offense, too; I want to go to a balanced offense, one that doesn’t rely on the pass or run too much."

Fowler has been a player on Pitt's radar for some time now. He visited Pitt's football facility back in June for a prospect camp. Fowler performed well in front of Pitt wide receivers coach Brennan Marion and earned an offer on the spot.

“After the camp, I talked to Coach (Pat) Narduzzi and he told me that I did have a full scholarship," Fowler said in a June interview. "I was very surprised. I wasn’t even supposed to go to the camp; I had a personal obligation but I dropped it so I could go to the camp and I just came with the mindset of working hard and earning it.”

Fowler has helped St. Peter's Prep to a 6-2 record this season. His stat line is updated through six games on Maxpreps and he is credited with 18 catches for 204 yards, 1 carry for 35 yards, and three total touchdowns on the season.