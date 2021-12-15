Signed: Sean FitzSimmons

FitzSimmons: 'I love Pitt' | Coachspeak: New Pitt commit 'makes a difference' | FitzSimmons: 'It just felt like the right choice for me' | Sean Fitzsimmons commits to Pitt

Sean FitzSimmons was perhaps the most dominant player in the state of Pennsylvania this past high school season. Leading Central Valley to back-to-back state championships, FitzSimmons put up ridiculous numbers as a defensive tackle throughout his entire high school career as a four-year starter.

Mark Lyons, Central Valley's head coach had high praise for his starting linemen well before his senior season took place.

“He makes a difference defensively because he requires the offensive line’s attention,” Lyons said. “When I say that, it’s not one person; he requires the entire line’s attention.”

Teams must not have taken the coach's advice in the 2021 season.

Through 14 games this season, FitzSimmons was credited with 47 tackles for loss and 21 sacks. His team pitched a 7-0 shutout over Wyomissing in last week's Class AAA state championship game to complete two straight undefeated seasons.

FitzSimmons has been a commitment for Pitt since April and one of the anchors of the entire class. The 6'3" and 270-pound defensive linemen is graded as a three-star prospect. He chose Pitt over other offers Duke, Syracuse, Wake Forest and more.

“I’ve just built great relationships with all the coaches, especially Coach Partridge, Coach Borbs (Dave Borbely) and Coach Narduzzi," FitzSimmons told Panther-Lair.com after his commitment. "It just felt like the right choice for me, and I’m excited I committed to Pitt.”

FitzSimmons is the lone defensive tackle recruit in the class of 2022, but he will join an already impressive returning group. The Panthers are set to return most of its production from this position next season, and 2021 star recruits Elliot Donald and Dorien Ford will push for playing time. Like FitzSimmons, Donald and Ford are both local products. It has been a trend in recent years for Pitt to land some of the top WPIAL defensive linemen, and FitzSimmons fills that role in the class of 2022.

Being a hometown player was part of the allure for FitzSimmons. He was a fixture at Pitt games this fall and will be set to enroll early and be ready to participate in spring ball.

“I love Pitt," FitzSimmons said back in June after his official visit.