Coachspeak: New Pitt commit 'makes a difference'
New Pitt commit Sean FitzSimmons is not what you would call a late-bloomer. According to Central Valley head coach Mark Lyons, FitzSimmons has been dominant right from the start. “He’s been a start...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news