Panther-lair - Sean Fitzsimmons commits to Pitt

Pitt received a commitment from Sean Fitzsimmons on Friday morning. Fitzsimmons checks in as a 6'3" and 277-pound defensive linemen from Central Valley High School in Monaca.

He chose Pitt over other offers from Duke, Syracuse, Wake Forest, and more. He's graded as a three-star prospect and checks in as 22nd ranked prospect in the state of Pennsylvania.

Fitzsimmons was a key part in leading Central Valley to a 12-0 state championship this season. He was named first-team All-State after leading the Warriors with 18 sacks and 36 tackles for loss. He was a teammate of 2021 Pitt signee Stephon Hall.

Fitzsimmons is expected to take an official visit to Pitt the weekend of June 10th, and now will be able to help recruit other prospects during the visit. The Central Valley star follows a recent legacy of top area defensive linemen staying home and playing for Pitt.

In the class of 2020, Pitt kept Dayon Hayes home, and in 2021 the Panthers signed an impressive trio of Elliot Donald, Nahki Johnson, and Dorien Ford. Pitt will look to enhance that legacy as they remain in pursuit of local four-star Tyreese Fearbry as well.

Fitzsimmons becomes the third commitment in the class of 2022. He joins three-star Ohio defensive back Aveon Grose and three-star defensive linemen Elijah Statham of Delaware.

Pitt's recruiting efforts for the class of 2022 should pick up in the coming months. Panher-Lair.com has confirmed 21 prospects planning to take official visits to Pittsburgh in June, with more names expected to be added to that group.