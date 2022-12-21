Manalac played a big role in Biles' Pitt commitment | Coach Speak: A more in-depth look at Rasheem Biles | Pitt commit Biles had a huge start to his senior season

Rasheem Biles took an official visit to Pitt back on June 16th, and by the 19th of that month he was committed to the Panthers. Pitt was the only school he took an official visit to during the recruiting process, and really that's all he needed to see. He chose Pitt over offers from West Virginia and Purdue, along with a host of MAC programs as well. Pitt prioritized the playmaking defensive player early on, and locked him up in the hectic recruiting month of June.

Biles cited the normal things when he committed, like his strong relationship with assistant coach Ryan Manalac and the family atmosphere at Pitt, but there were some football reasons in there as well.

“That’s another reason I committed: they let you play and use your athleticism and make fast decisions," Biles told Panther-Lair.com in June. "I think that’s my strength: I have great instincts.”

If you watch some film on Biles, the instincts pop off the screen.

Biles will be coming to Pitt to play linebacker, but as a high school star for Pickerington Central he did a little bit of everything for the Tigers. He was limited to just five games this season, but amassed over 583 all-purpose yards in those five contests. Biles scored scored six touchdowns in three different ways: rushing for 3, one receiving score, and also two pick-sixes.

In fact, Biles had five interceptions over the last two seasons, and four of them went for scores. He has a knack for finding the football. Rivals.com lists him as an athlete, which is fair, but Pitt has him pegged as a linebacker in their 4-3 defense once he gets to campus.

Biles is one of two Ohio prospects in the class, joining offensive linemen Ryan Carretta. After being shutout of Ohio in the class of 2019, Pitt has now landed eight players from there over the last four classes.