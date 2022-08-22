Pitt commit Biles had a huge start to his senior season
Rasheem Biles will be a linebacker when he gets to Pitt, but in the opening game of his senior season at Pickerington Central Friday night, the future Panther took on a different moniker.“I’m just ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news