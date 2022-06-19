Manalac played a big role in Biles' Pitt commitment

The connection between a prospect and his future position coach is one of the most important relationships in the recruiting process.

And it was that connection that made Rasheem Biles’ decision to pick Pitt an easy one.

“I’m really close with Coach (Ryan) Manalac,” Biles told Panther-Lair.com shortly after announcing his commitment Sunday night. “He shows a lot of love and he actually went to the same high school as me, so that created a connection. Then I started talking to him in September or October when I went to a game, and now we talk almost every day.

He always keeps it real; there’s nothing phony about him. He always tells me what it is, and it’s all love.”

That feeling with Manalac was what Biles experienced with all of Pitt - the coaches and more - on his official visit over the weekend, and it led the Pickerington (Oh.) Pickerington Central linebacker prospect to commit to Pitt.

“It’s like a family down there,” he said. “Everything is very family-oriented and my relationships with the coaches are great. Everything about it is like home.

“It was kind of coming that I would commit but I didn’t have a for-sure decision. But the whole visit was great. Everything was just great.”

Another big factor in Biles’ decision was the time he spent with junior linebacker Bangally Kamara. An outside linebacker from Akron, Kamara hosted Biles on the visit, and the two hit it off.

“I hung out with him the whole visit,” Biles said. “He was being real with me, telling me how real everything is. He wasn’t forcing me or pushing me or anything like that. He was just telling me how it is, and I could see it.”

Biles is 6’1” and 195 pounds, and the Pitt coaches project him to play outside linebacker in their 4-3 base defense. After watching film with Manalac, Biles thinks it would be a good role for him.

“When I went for a practice, we watched some film and I really felt like it’s a great fit for me and help me get to the next level,” he said. “They want me to play the Star position, and you can make plays at that position.

“That’s another reason I committed: they let you play and use your athleticism and make fast decision. I think that’s my strength: I have great instincts.”

Biles was scheduled to take an official visit to West Virginia next weekend, but he said he will not be making that visit, as he is set on Pitt, whose ACC championship in 2021 made a strong impression.

“You always want to go where you can be successful and win,” he said. “I think they definitely have an opportunity to win at the next level - the national championship level - and they feel like it’s where they’re headed.”