One of Pitt’s top receiver targets in the class of 2023 is in.

Pitt receivers coach Tiquan Underwood hit the ground running in his first recruiting class after joining the Panthers’ staff, and one of his top early targets was York (Pa.) Dallastown three-star Kenny Johnson.

By the time he left his official visit in June, Johnson was convinced that he wanted to play for Underwood. He chose Pitt over offers from Boston College, Louisville, Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.

“Why not Pitt?,” Johnson said after he committed. “They’ve got a great receiving coach in Coach Underwood, amazing coach, amazing person. I really feel like him, Coach (Frank) Cignetti, Coach Duzz, they’re going to develop me as a player. They’re going to get me past my God-given ability and I truly believe that and they truly believe that. It’s just going to be a great thing, I know it’s going to be a great thing.”

Johnson’s Dallastown squad didn’t have a great season in 2022, but the Pitt commit did all he could to try to help boost the Wildcats’ 4-6 record. He caught nine touchdown passes, including scoring plays of 57, 64 and 67 yards that showed his big-play ability. And he added four touchdown catches inside the 10 as demonstration of his ability to make plays in tight spots.

Johnson scored four more touchdowns beyond his work in the passing game. He had two scores on jet sweeps - one for 50 yards; one for 18 - and scored on a pair of 80-yard kick returns.