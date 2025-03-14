Pitt Declines Any Potential Postseason Tournaments

Pitt has declined any potential postseason basketball tournaments following a loss to Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament, the school announced Friday.

The season has officially come to an end, with a disappointing 17-15 (8-12 ACC) record.

Pitt played its way out of NCAA Tournament consideration down the back half of the season, falling from a projected No. 6 seed around the New Year to completely off the bubble. A 5-13 record following a win over Stanford on Jan. 4 killed any hope the team had.

An NCAA bid wasn't going to happen, but there was the potential for an NIT or CBI invite.

Pitt now enters the offseason with a whole lot of questions and a lot of work to do in the transfer portal. It's unlikely that head coach Jeff Capel will be going anywhere, but there could be some turnover on the staff.

And with players like Ish Leggett, Damian Dunn and Zack Austin moving, and Jaland Lowe with a decision to make, there will be a lot of roster turnover.

New Director of Athletics Allen Greene voiced his support for working with Capel to build for the future of the program.

"Coach Capel and I are fully committed to positioning Pitt Basketball for sustained success in the ACC and NCAA Tournament," Greene said. "Our responsibility is to relentlessly evaluate and enhance every aspect of our program, ensuring it reflects the championship spirit of our city. Because that work is already underway, we've determined that the best path forward for our program is to forgo postseason tournaments this year as we build for the future."