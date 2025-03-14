Report: Pitt OC Kade Bell Receives Raise, Extension

Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell is receiving a raise and a contract extension, according to ESPN.
Dane Jackson was cut by the Carolina Panthers earlier this year, but he's found a new home in a familiar place.
A trio of Pitt leaders on the offense and defense spoke to the media on Thursday after practice.
Pitt has declined any potential postseason basketball tournaments following a loss to Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament.
Pitt is welcoming a big group of recruits for the first Saturday practice of the spring season.
