Daniel Carter was one of Pitt's most recent additions to the 2019 class, and he's also one of the most highly-rated. Now he's officially a Panther, as the four-star running back submitted his Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning.

One of the top 20 running back prospects in the nation, Carter chose Pitt over an offer sheet that stretched from coast to coast. He was part of Pitt's big official visit weekend in June, but he opted not to commit at that time.

Ultimately, his final decision came down to Pitt and Kansas State, with the Panthers winning out after Carter saw the way they ran the ball this season.

“Pitt going crazy with their running backs this year and having both of them rush for 1,000 yards really opened my mind,” he told Panther-Lair.com. “I can come in and hopefully play and contribute to them right away.”

On a loaded Aquinas team, Carter was a standout. In his senior season, he carried the ball 134 times and gained 1,085 yards (8.1 yards per carry) while scoring 20 touchdowns. In two years as a starter, he rushed 261 times for 2,039 yards (7.8 ypc) and scored 37 rushing touchdowns. He added two more scores on receptions and scored a total of 46 touchdowns in his career.

With a mix of power and speed, Carter should be physically ready to contribute when he gets to Pitt next summer.