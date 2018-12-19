Bryce Nelms has signed his letter of intent. At times throughout his recruitment he seemed to waver a bit, but in the last month or so Pitt was able to solidify the New Jersey product and will have him in the program next season.

Nelms was part of the June recruiting wave and was on the official visit the weekend of June 15th. He chose Pitt over the likes of Nebraska, Purdue, and Virginia. Pitt survived some pushes from Rutgers, as he is a legacy to that school with plenty of connections to the Scarlet Knights. In total, he had 18 offers. Nelms is 15th best prospect in the state of New Jersey and the 53rd Strongside defensive end according to Rivals.

“I really liked the coaches and the environment, and all the players felt genuine; it was really different from all the other schools I visited,” Nelms told Panther-Lair.com back in June following his commitment.

Nelms checks in at an imposing 6’6” and 255-pounds. With his size, there has been some speculation on whether he can play on the offensive line at some point in his career. For now, Nelms will join the program as a defensive end.