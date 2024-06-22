Kha’leal Sterling had a pretty good feeling going into his Pitt official visit that committing was a possibility. OK, actually, it was more than that for the 5-10 and 170-pound wide receiver from Miami.

“It felt like home when I got off the plane,” Sterling told Panther-Lair.com. “I’ve seen the city for the second time, I had no holdbacks on committing. That was my goal when I got there.”

Sterling accomplished that goal.

He was one of four commitments from Pitt’s official visit weekend, joining offensive linemen Torian Chester and linebacker Emmanuel Taylor, and a fourth prospect who has yet to announce.

The three-star wide receiver from Miami Central High School had Pitt at the top for a while now, and that was because of the communication he had with the coaches.

“They’ve been on me since they’ve been recruiting me,” Sterling explained.

Pitt’s first-year offensive coordinator Kade Bell was a big reason in landing Sterling. He sold the speedy wide receiver on his offense and how he could maximize his potential. Sterling led Miami Central High School in receiving as a junior. In 11 games, he totaled 29 catches for 650 yards and eight touchdowns and will bring a playmaking mindset to Pittsburgh.

“He just wants me to be explosive, get in and our of breaks, catch the ball, and score, that’s his main thing,” Sterling said of Bell’s message to him. “He wants to play fast, so where I’m at right now in high school, that’s what we’re doing right now.”

Sterling was in town for Pitt’s spring game back in April. That time was seeing more of the game and Acrisure Stadium. The official visit gave him a wider view of all Pitt has to offer.

“I got to see around the school, academic-wise and around the city,” said Sterling. “They just had so many things planned for us. We went out on the boat, went out to eat almost every three hours, and I hung out with a whole host of players.”

One of the main reasons Sterling felt right about committing was just how comfortable he was in Pittsburgh. He was hosted by Desmond Reid, who is one of many fellow Florida natives on the team, like his former Miami Central teammate and current Panther Lamar Seymore.

“I thought I was already like on the team,” Sterling said of hanging with the current squad. "The way we bonded, like Poppi (Williams), the wide receiver was already showing me concepts in the room and going over things, so that chemistry and bond already connected.”

Sterling committed to Pitt over offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Indiana, Oregon, SMU, West Virginia, and a number of group of five programs.