Pitt schedules official visit with 2026 S Zachary Taylor

Pitt didn't have any safeties drafted this year, but Donovan McMillon signed with the Browns immediately after the draft and P.J. O'Brien Jr. has a camp opportunity with the Steelers.

There's a recent trend of Pitt putting defensive backs into the NFL, and the Panthers are hoping Zachary Taylor will continue the trend in the near future.

Taylor - a 6-foot-2, 180-pound safety from Jordan in Katy, Tx. - is a top target for the Panthers, and he's taking an official visit to Pittsburgh from June 12-14, he announced on social media.

Taylor is coming off an official visit to TCU and holds offers from the likes of Houston, Maryland, Memphis, Pitt, TCU, Tulsa, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Yale.