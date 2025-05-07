Pitt schedules official visit with 2026 S Zachary Taylor

Pitt didn't have any safeties drafted this year, but Donovan McMillon signed with the Browns immediately after the draft and P.J. O'Brien Jr. has a camp opportunity with the Steelers.
There's a recent trend of Pitt putting defensive backs into the NFL, and the Panthers are hoping Zachary Taylor will continue the trend in the near future.
Taylor - a 6-foot-2, 180-pound safety from Jordan in Katy, Tx. - is a top target for the Panthers, and he's taking an official visit to Pittsburgh from June 12-14, he announced on social media.
Taylor is coming off an official visit to TCU and holds offers from the likes of Houston, Maryland, Memphis, Pitt, TCU, Tulsa, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Yale.
Pitt has been pursuing Taylor hard this year, ever since extending an offer on Jan. 9. Defensive coordinator Randy Bates stopped by Taylor's family home a few weeks later, and Taylor returned the favor, visiting Pittsburgh for a spring practice in March.
Pitt was the first Power Four school to extend Taylor an offer, and ever since, his recruitment has blown up.
Taylor put together a strong junior season at Jordan, so it's a bit of a surprise it took teams so long to catch on. He racked up 60 tackles (40 solo), three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a pick six, 12 pass breakups last season, helping the Tigers to an 11-2 season.
The versatile playmaker is also a legitimate track star, posting a personal best 10.52 in the 100-meter dash. His speed is evident on tape, as his aggression when covering opposing players.
Taylor fits the mold of what Pitt wants out of its defensive backs.
Pitt has already secured one safety commit in the class of 2026, locking in Isaac Patterson earlier this spring, and it's a good bet that the Panthers will add one more. Taylor is one of the top targets right now.