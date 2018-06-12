Camp performances earned Pitt offers for nine recruits over the last two weeks, and here's a rundown of the prospects who impressed the coaches in person.

Camp: June 2

Other offers: Bowling Green, Old Dominion

Camp performance: Pitt has been looking for bigger receivers, and at 6'3" and 192 pounds, Wayne fits the bill. He was a standout in a good group of wideouts at Pitt's first camp and received his offer less than a week later.

Recruitment: Wayne is moving from Ontario to Florida this summer to attend Clearwater International Academy, and he decided to make that move in order to gain more offers. Now that Pitt is on the board, he might not wait for any additional scholarships. He says: "It was great to be there. The facilities are great, the city is great and it’s definitely a school I could see myself going to. Out of the schools recruiting me, they’re at the top right now. I’m very excited about them." Link: Pitt offer could impact big WR's plan

Camp: June 2

Other offers: Ball State, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Delaware, Duquesne, Elon, Fordham, Lehigh, Maine, Ohio, Robert Morris, Youngstown State

Camp performance: Holler worked out with the offensive linemen before defensive line coach Charlie Partridge grabbed him for some work at defensive tackle, and that's where he earned his offer.

Recruitment: Pitt was the first Power Five school to offer Holler, but that could change when he camps at Michigan State later this week. Before he goes to East Lansing, though, he'll be back in Pittsburgh on Tuesday for an unofficial visit. He says: "it’s kind of cool knowing that your backyard team extended an offer to come play for them. My recruitment is 100% still open, but, yeah, they jumped up there a lot, just because they are from here." Link: Latrobe lineman plans to visit after getting offer

Camp: June 2

Other offers: Louisville, Howard, North Carolina Central, Kent State, Maine

Camp performance: The Pitt coaches had an eye on the Canadian from the time he measured in and he impressed Dave Borbely with the way he moved through drills.

Recruitment: Dick plans to continue participating in college prospect camps and hasn't set a timeline for his commitment. Pitt was his first Power Five offer, but he added a second one on Monday when Louisville gave him a scholarship. He says: "I am extremely grateful and blessed to have received an offer from such an amazing school."

Camp: June 3

Other offers: Committed to Virginia Tech

Camp performance: Payoute was the star of Pitt's first Senior Elite Camp, running a sub-4.4 40 and then impressing in drills despite nursing an injury.

Recruitment: Pitt offered Payoute before he left campus, but word quickly spread and he added offers from Virginia Tech, Boston College, Tennessee and Illinois shortly thereafter. On Sunday, Payoute committed to the in-commonwealth Hokies.

Camp: June 3

Other offers: Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Air Force, Cincinnati, Marshall, Nevada, Temple

Camp performance: Richardson had been to Pitt camps in the past, but he always worked at receiver. This year, he stepped to the defensive side and practiced at linebacker; the position was new to him, but Richardson excelled and projects to the "Star" position in Pitt's defense.

Recruitment: The WVU offer looms large in Richardson's recruitment, but the Morgantown native says he isn't beholden to the hometown team. He says: "I think highly of Pitt. They’re close to home and it’s a big-time program playing ACC ball - what is there not to like about them?" Link: WV athlete on Pitt offer: "What is there not to like about them?"



Camp: June 3

Other offers: None

Camp performance: Like Dick, Malone is a big offensive tackle prospect who impressed Dave Borbely at the camps. For offensive linemen, non-pad camps are all about how they move, and Malone excelled in that regard.

Recruitment: Pitt was the first school to offer Malone, and while he is hearing from other programs, he's considering a return trip to Pitt for an official visit this weekend. He says: "It felt great, especially coming from Pitt; like, I’m from Morgantown, but Pitt is a great university and a great football program. Just coming from them, it felt great.” Link: Camp performance led to offer for WV OL

Camp: June 9

Other offers: Iowa State, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, N.C. State, Rutgers, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Florida A&M, FIU, Georgia Southern, Middle Tennessee, USF, Southern Miss, Tulane, UCF

Camp performance: Like Richardson, Jackson is an athlete who the Pitt coaches slotted in at linebacker. Filling the "Star" position is obviously a priority in this class, and the new offers this camp back that up.

Recruitment: The Pitt offer definitely caught Jackson's eye, and less than 48 hours after leaving town from the camp, he set up a return trip - he'll be at Pitt for an official visit this coming weekend. Jackson also has an official visit scheduled to N.C. State. He says: "I loved being there. That was my first time in Pennsylvania, and seeing the atmosphere and how everything the city is set up, it was great. And I know Coach Narduzzi is taking it in a great direction. They were saying they’re getting some more Florida boys to come up and everything is getting amped up. It’s really headed in the right direction.” Link: Pitt finds a new LB offer at camp

Camp: June 10

Other offers: Iowa State, Army, Dartmouth, Howard, Princeton, Toledo, William & Mary, Yale

Camp performance: Tomlin is thin, but he does well in the camp setting where his athleticism can shine. Among his highlights at the camp was a long touchdown reception after a nice move created separation against a cornerback

Recruitment: Pitt is the second Power Five school to offer Tomlin, and the Panthers have some appeal as the hometown school. At the same time, the Ivy League offers are impressive and could draw his interest. He says: "I do like Pitt. I don’t know what I want yet in terms of location."