Pitt’s first commitment in the 2019 class was on campus this weekend and saw everything he needed to see from the Panthers.

“I felt like I was at home,” Miami (Fla.) linebacker Leslie Smith told Panther-Lair.com after he committed to Pitt on Sunday. “I felt like they could be my second family and the football’s really good there.”

Smith flew to Pittsburgh on Saturday and spent the weekend in town, touring campus on Saturday and then working at the Senior Elite Camp on Sunday.

“I knew there was a chance I could commit on the visit because I knew I would like it,” Smith said. “When I was there on Saturday, the players treated me like a brother and the coaches treated me like family.

“After the tour on Saturday and talking to the coaches, they were asking me how did it make me feel to be there, and then after the camp, I knew it was right.”

Smith, 5’11” 195, worked out at outside linebacker in Sunday’s camp, giving him a closer look at linebackers coach Rob Harley.

“That was really good. We have a good relationship and he’s an awesome coach. With us working together, we’ll be an unstoppable duo.”

After the camp, Smith gave his commitment to head coach Pat Narduzzi.

“He’s an awesome coach. He let me get a chance to take my style of play to their defense and I showed that I’m versatile,” Smith said. “He’s a cool guy. We sat down and we were talking and that’s when I committed. He was excited, his eyes lit up. He said I was the first one and I could get the ball rolling.”