Amir Richardson thought he did well enough at Pitt’s prospect camp on Sunday to earn an offer.

On Monday, he found out that he was right.

“They were men of their word; they said they would let me know and they did,” Richardson told Panther-Lair.com shortly after receiving the offer Monday afternoon. “Coach (Rob) Harley texted me to call them so I called them and they had the whole staff there. They said they reviewed my film and thought I really impressed them, especially for the first time playing linebacker, and they extended the offer.

“It caught me by surprise, but when they called, I thought maybe this was the chance. I’ve been talking to Pitt for awhile now and going to their camps, and when they said to call them, I thought that’s what would happen. I was excited for the call to finally come.”

Richardson, an athlete from Morgantown (WV), has mostly focused on playing wide receiver and safety, but the 6’1” 202-pound three-star prospect worked at linebacker at Pitt’s prospect camp. While the position was unfamiliar to him, Richardson excelled in a talented group of linebackers.

And just as he impressed the Pitt coaches, Richardson said the Panthers have caught his attention.

“I think highly of Pitt. They’re close to home and it’s a big-time program playing ACC ball - what is there not to like about them? I’m a fan of Pittsburgh and a fan of their staff, things like that, and I’m very excited to have the opportunity; now it’s about making sure it’s the right fit.”

Pitt is the 12th school to offer Richardson, joining Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Air Force, Cincinnati, Marshall, Nevada, Army, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard and Yale.

“Pitt’s up there now as definitely a school that I favor,” he said. “West Virginia is, too, of course. And I’m still a fan of Georgia Tech; I met their coach and I like him. So I’m listening to every school, but Pitt is definitely interesting to me.”

Now that he’s got an offer in hand, Richardson said he will likely be taking an unofficial visit to Pitt in the near future. His current plan is to commit during his senior season.