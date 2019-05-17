PODCAST: Where does Capel go from here?
MORE HEADLINES - The FREE 3-2-1 Column: Another hoops miss, the center answer, walk-ons and more | Who is next on the board for Jeff Capel? Here are the newest targets | New York tight end's family is excited for Pitt offer | FREE ARTICLE: How Pitt landed a three-star RB as a walk-on | Florida DB plans for June official | A new hoops target visited recently
Another Pitt hoops target is off the board, so we're talking to Rivals.com recruiting analyst Corey Evans about where the Panthers go from here.